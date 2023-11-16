Comedian Hasan Minhaj is gearing up to start his North American run in 2024, expanding on his “Off With His Head Tour” with 32 new dates. Minhaj, known for his thought-provoking and topical material, plans to unveil new content that dives into challenging themes such as politics, parenting, and therapy with his signature wit and humor.

The 2024 leg of his tour kicks off in the city of Chicago on January 12 at the Chicago Theater. Minhaj is then scheduled for stops in other major cities including Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, Nashville, and more. The “Off With His Head Tour” is set to end on June 1 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

While the comedian prepares for the 2024 leg of his tour, he is concluding his 2023 dates with a series of shows in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and cities across the East Coast this winter.

The general public will have their chance to grab tickets on Friday, November 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your tickets for the “Off With His Head Tour” by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Hasan Minhaj’s tour dates can be found below:

Hasan Minhaj 2023 Tour Dates

11/17 – Miami, FL | Adrienne Arsht Center

11/18 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center

11/25 – Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center

12/01 – Durham, NC | Durham Performing Arts Center

12/02 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace

12/08 – Boston, MA | Boch Center

12/15 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

12/17 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Hasan Minhaj 2024 Tour Dates:

01/12 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

01/19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre

01/20 – Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera House

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theater

02/02 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Pantages Theatre

02/09 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

02/16 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

02/23 – Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

03/06 – Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts

03/07 – Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/08 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

03/15 – Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/21 – Nashville, TN | Andrew Jackson Hall – Tennessee Performing Arts Center

03/22 – St. Louis, MO | The Factory

03/24 – Champaign, IL | Virginia Theatre

03/29 – Sacramento, CA | SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

04/04 – San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

04/05 – Austin, TX | The Long Center for the Performing Arts

04/12 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

04/25 – South Bend, IN | Notre Dame Idea Week

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/27 – Indianapolis, IN | Clowes Memorial Hall

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA | Byham Theater

05/03 – Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts

05/04 – San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre

05/16 – Charlotte, NC | Knight Theatre

05/17 – Greenville, SC | Peace Center

05/18 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

06/01 – Las Vegas, NV | The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Last Updated on November 16, 2023