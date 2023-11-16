Comedian Hasan Minhaj is gearing up to start his North American run in 2024, expanding on his “Off With His Head Tour” with 32 new dates. Minhaj, known for his thought-provoking and topical material, plans to unveil new content that dives into challenging themes such as politics, parenting, and therapy with his signature wit and humor.
The 2024 leg of his tour kicks off in the city of Chicago on January 12 at the Chicago Theater. Minhaj is then scheduled for stops in other major cities including Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, Nashville, and more. The “Off With His Head Tour” is set to end on June 1 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
While the comedian prepares for the 2024 leg of his tour, he is concluding his 2023 dates with a series of shows in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and cities across the East Coast this winter.
The general public will have their chance to grab tickets on Friday, November 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your tickets for the “Off With His Head Tour” by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of Hasan Minhaj’s tour dates can be found below:
Hasan Minhaj 2023 Tour Dates
11/17 – Miami, FL | Adrienne Arsht Center
11/18 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center
11/25 – Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center
12/01 – Durham, NC | Durham Performing Arts Center
12/02 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace
12/08 – Boston, MA | Boch Center
12/15 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre
12/17 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre
Hasan Minhaj 2024 Tour Dates:
01/12 – Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre
01/19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
01/20 – Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera House
01/26 – Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theater
02/02 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Pantages Theatre
02/09 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
02/16 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
02/23 – Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall
03/06 – Eugene, OR | Hult Center for the Performing Arts
03/07 – Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/08 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
03/15 – Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/21 – Nashville, TN | Andrew Jackson Hall – Tennessee Performing Arts Center
03/22 – St. Louis, MO | The Factory
03/24 – Champaign, IL | Virginia Theatre
03/29 – Sacramento, CA | SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
04/04 – San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre
04/05 – Austin, TX | The Long Center for the Performing Arts
04/12 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
04/25 – South Bend, IN | Notre Dame Idea Week
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/27 – Indianapolis, IN | Clowes Memorial Hall
04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA | Byham Theater
05/03 – Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts
05/04 – San Diego, CA | San Diego Civic Theatre
05/16 – Charlotte, NC | Knight Theatre
05/17 – Greenville, SC | Peace Center
05/18 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre
05/31 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
06/01 – Las Vegas, NV | The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Last Updated on November 16, 2023
