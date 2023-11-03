Prepare for a dazzling spectacle as the anticipated Burlesque the Musical, featuring songs by Christina Aguilera and other renowned artists, gets ready for its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House next summer.

The musical will kick off with previews on June 13 with an official opening set for June 29. While the cast is yet to be announced, expectations are soaring. Directed and choreographed by the talented Nick Winston, this stage adaptation promises to deliver all the glitz, glamor, and musical magic that made the original film a sensation.

Christina Aguilera will take on the role of executive producer alongside Adam Paulden, Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, and Steven Antin, with set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, musical supervision by Phil Bateman, and musical direction by Chris Poon.

The story of the musical revolves around Ali, a young woman who leaves her small-town life behind and soon finds herself in the midst of a world filled with music and dance.

Burlesque the Musical will feature beloved tracks of the film, including songs such as “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” “Welcome to Burlesque.” and “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.” These tracks, paired with the new songs from Aguilera and other artists, promise to create a vibrant and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Last Updated on November 3, 2023