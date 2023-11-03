The forthcoming Frontwave Arena in San Diego, California announced AXS as its exclusive ticketing partner following its opening next year.

The new arena, which will have a capacity of 7,500, is set to open in summer 2024. Through the partnership, Frontwave Arena will be able to access all of AXS’ benefits, including identity-based entry via the AXS Mobile ID. Fans can also view and manage tickets in the AXS Fan Account, find tickets in the AXS app, and shop on the AXS official marketplace.

Josh Elias, COO of Frontwave Arena, said “our goal is to provide fans with an unforgettable experience and a seamless journey from ticket purchase to the time they leave an event.”

The arena plans to bring big-name musical acts to San Diego, as well as headlining comedians, family shows, and community events, featuring “excellent sightlines from every seat and an intimate bowl design to bring fans closer to the action.” AXS is already a longtime partner of the Major Arena Soccer League’s San Diego Sockers. The 16-time champion team will call the Frontwave Arena home next season.

Taylor Kern, SVP-Sales for AXS, noted that they’re happy to add Frontwave Arena to their catalogue of venues.

“New venues bring great opportunities to roll out innovative features and services that we look forward to adding to the Frontwave Arena experience,” Kern said.

Find out more information on Frontwave Arena here.

Last Updated on November 3, 2023