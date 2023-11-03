Alex Edelman’s solo show, “Just for Us,” is embarking on a U.S. national tour following successful runs on Broadway, as well as gigs in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne.

The tour began on October 26 at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco and has a schedule that extends into 2024 with stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, Berkeley, Detroit, and Chicago.

“Just for Us” delves into Edelman’s encounters with antisemitism, stories about his brother, and his experiences of an unconventional holiday season. But at the show’s heart, Edelman unravels the narrative of crashing a gathering of White Nationalists incognito in NYC and the broader questions it compelled him to ponder.

Alex Adelman shared his enthusiasm about taking “Just for Us” on a national tour, noting, “I’ve been lucky enough to take Just for Us all around the world, and so it’s thrilling to bring it to new audiences across America.”

“Just for Us” premiered at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and, with its success, traveled to London’s Soho Theatre and then onto the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Along the way, the show received accolades such as a Barry Award, Obie Award, and the Herald Angel Award.

The show’s themes explore identity, antisemitism, and the journey of finding one’s place in the world has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. To purchase tickets for Edelman’s upcoming shows, visit MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), Stub Hub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 3, 2023