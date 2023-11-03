The Weeknd has taken the world by storm with his remarkable career and chart-topping hits. However, fans in New Zealand will have to wait a little longer to see him as his much anticipated “After Hours til Dawn” tour has encountered some unexpected hurdles.

The New Zealand leg of his tour, which was originally scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Auckland’s Eden Park, has been postponed – leaving fans eagerly awaiting the new performance dates.

The announcement of this rescheduling came from Live Nation, which cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the change. The statement goes on to assure fans that new dates will be announced in the upcoming year, and the tickets already purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available.

This isn’t the first change to The Weeknd’s New Zealand tour dates. Early in September, LiveNation announced a major alteration – moving the original December 7 show to Saturday, December 9. This change was prompted by the demand for tickets and the addition of a fourth show in Melbourne. As a result, The Weeknd’s schedule had to be adjusted to accommodate the new itinerary.

To purchase tickets for The Weeknd’s shows, visit MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), Stub Hub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with code, “TICKETNEWS.”

Find a complete list of After Hours til Dawn upcoming tour dates below:

The Weeknd ‘After Hours til Dawn’ Tour 2023

November 20 — Brisbane, Australia | Suncorp Stadium

November 21 — Brisbane, Australia | Suncorp Stadium

November 24 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

November 25 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

November 27 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

December 1 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

December 2 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

December 4 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

Last Updated on November 3, 2023