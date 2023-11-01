Rapper Chris Brown and promoter Live Nation were named in a lawsuit following an alleged violent altercation during a gig at a club in London.

In February, Brown performed at the Tape Nightclub in London as a part of his “Under the Influence Tour.” According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Amadou ‘Abe’ Diaw, a music producer from California, was approached by Brown and artist HoodyBaby. Although Diaw said he knew Brown for years, the lawsuit claims the rapper brutally assaulted him “wielding a large bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila as his weapon” and “inflicted severe and lasting injuries on plaintiff when beating him over the head with crushing blows.”

After hitting him over the head, the suit claims Brown continued to “ruthlessly stomp on the defenseless plaintiff for approximately 30 seconds” as he laid unconscious on the floor. The suit stated Diaw had to be hospitalized for lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.

The altercation was caught on security cameras and subsequently obtained by the London Metropolitan Police, the suit notes. Both Brown and HoodyBaby fled the United Kingdom back to the United States, failing to appear at scheduled meetings, the lawsuit said, noting that the pair are currently fugitives in the U.K.

Live Nation is named in the suit as it “intentionally, or in the alternative negligently, took advantage of Brown’s prominent bad-boy persona to market and promote the ‘Under The Influence’ tour.”

“By assigning the tour a nefarious title, Live Nation sought to attract fans who were aware of Brown’s prior indiscretions and monetize Brown’s hotheaded persona,” the lawsuit said, noting Brown’s former incidents, including the infamous assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

The lawsuit claimed that Live Nation’s “plan to capitalize on that notoriety was successful,” as the tour grossed $10 million.

“Live Nation’s intentional or in the alternative negligent endorsement of Brown’s brutality empowered Brown to carry out a gruesome assault on the plaintiff while under the influence of alcohol and potentially other substances,” the lawsuit read. “Plaintiff was left in the hospital to recover from serious and permanent injuries while defendants walked away with millions.”

The “Look at Me Now” singer’s label Sony Music and RCA Records are also named in the suit. Brown, his label, and Live Nation have not publicly commented on the suit.

Diaw claims that he suffered “serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma” from the incident. He is seeking damages and requests a trial by jury.

Last Updated on November 1, 2023