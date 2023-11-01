A non-profit organization in Oregon that aims to help children with medical needs has not received payment for its “Dancing with the Rogue Valley Stars” event earlier this year from Brown Paper Tickets.

According to the Oregon ABC affiliate NewsWatch 12, Sparrow Clubs earned $15,100 in ticket proceeds from the annual fundraiser and worked with BPT — who the company had worked with for a decade. However, after not receiving payment since the event date in May, Sparrow Clubs plans to take legal action against the ticketer.

Although Matt Sampson, executive director of Sparrow Clubs USA, reached out to the Oregon and Washington State Attorney General’s office, Sampson told NewsWatch 12 both offices said they don’t have the authority to make BPT pay back the Sparrow Clubs.

While Sparrow Clubs will still be able to survive without the payment, Sampson told the news outlet that this money can serve three Sparrow families.

“I owe it to them to try to do all I can to try to get these proceeds because it’s a lot of money for us and it can do a lot of good in this community with kids, and especially kids with medical needs,” he told NewsWatch 12.

This isn’t the first time BPT has been under fire for not following through with payments; the Seattle-based ticketer was sued by the Washington AG Bob Ferguson back in 2020 over allegations the company owes nearly $7 million to artist and venue clients and ticket buyers amid the rash of pandemic event cancellations.

Then, earlier this year, Soft Brain Theatre Company (SBTC) — an Off-Broadway troupe that produces shows like “The Raven” and “Puss In Boots: After Dark” — told Playbill that BPT withheld thousands of dollars in revenue during the previous quarter. While hundreds of tickets were sold, the company said BPT collected $12,000 — but still owe them $9,500.

Additionally, New allegations have also emerged that two music ensembles in New Hampshire were not given access to their revenue until legal action was threatened.

