In a groundbreaking move, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making waves in the baseball world with a ticket offer that could be considered the steal of the century. After their journey to the World Series in 2023, the team is gearing up for their 2024 season, where they are bridging their fans along for the ride with an offer that seems almost too good to be true.

Dubbed the Ballpark Season Pass, this promotion allows fans to secure their spot at every game of the Diamondbacks’ 81 regular-season home games, plus two exhibition games at Chase Field – all for $299.

The benefits of the Ballpark Season Pass not only includes access to the games, but also, according to the team’s official website, fans will receive opt-in-text messages before the start of each series, providing the opportunity to claim tickets for that specific set of games. The opt-in window reopens before every game in the series, offering flexibility and convenience for pass holders.

To streamline the process, claimed tickets will be available three hours before game time through the MLB Ballpark app. This ensures that pass holders can secure their seats hassle-free. The opt-in window for each day’s game closes at the same time, providing a fair and straightforward system for all pass holders.

Another feature of the Ballpark Season Pass is the ability to sit with friends. Pass holders can link their accounts with others who also possess the pass, allowing them to enjoy the games together. The first opt-in date has not been confirmed; fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

It’s also important to note that the tickets included in the Ballpark Season Pass cannot be transferred.

Last Updated on November 27, 2023