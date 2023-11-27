In an eagerly awaited move, “Next to Normal” is set to captivate West End audiences as it transfers from the Donmar Warehouse to Wyndham’s Theatre in 2024. Helmed by the Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, the production is scheduled for 14 weeks starting on June 18, with an official opening night on June 26.

Originally making its mark off-Broadway in 2008 before a triumphant Broadway premiere in 2009, “Next to Normal” made its U.K. premiere at the Donmar Warehouse.

The musical is an exploration of family dynamics, mental illness, and the complexities of loss and grief, and unfolds the narrative of Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar depressive disorder.

“Some stories pierce the heart of the human condition,” Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst said in a statement. “Tom and Brian’s astonishing musical does just that—facing our deepest vulnerabilities whilst celebrating our capacity to endure. The outpouring of emotion from audiences at the Donmar was incredible: you could hear audible sobs before they surged to their feet every single night—like nothing I’ve experienced.”

The Donmar Warehouse production, which enjoyed a sold-out run this summer, received overwhelming acclaim. With a seating capacity of 251, the Donmar Warehouse could barely accommodate the demand for tickets. Now, the move to Wyndham’s Theatre — with its larger capacity of 772 seats — is poised to make the musical accessible to a broader audience.

Last Updated on November 27, 2023