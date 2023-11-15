The Celtic punk-rockers of Dropkick Murphys head out on a St. Patrick’s Day tour every year, and now, they’re bringing Pennywise along for the ride in 2024.

The tour officially kicks-off on February 13 in San Jose, followed by gigs in Reno, Idaho Falls, Nashville, Norfolk, and Poughkeepsie. They’ll appear at venues like Casper, Wyoming’s Ford Wyoming Center, Lancaster’s Freedom Hall, The Rust Belt in Mouline, Illinois, and Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland. As previously-announced, the group will perform four gigs in Boston during St. Patrick’s Day week from March 14 to 17 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Pennywise will provide support, with the Dublin band The Scratch opening all but the last two gigs in Boston.

Dropkick Murphys previously toured in support of their last two albums: 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising. The band, hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts, is best-known for New England favorites like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts.”

Presale tickets head on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, November 17. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (get 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Find a full list of Dropkick Murphy’s upcoming tour dates below:

Dropkick Murphys Tour 2024

02/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

02/14 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

02/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

02/17 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

02/18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

02/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

02/20 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

02/21 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

02/24 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

02/25 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

02/26 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

02/27 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

02/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/01 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

03/02 – Wheeling, WV @ WesBanco Arena

03/03 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

03/05 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall

03/06 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

03/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

03/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center Theatre

03/09 – Binghamton, NY @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

03/11 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center

03/12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House Of Blues Boston

03/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

