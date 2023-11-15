The Celtic punk-rockers of Dropkick Murphys head out on a St. Patrick’s Day tour every year, and now, they’re bringing Pennywise along for the ride in 2024.
The tour officially kicks-off on February 13 in San Jose, followed by gigs in Reno, Idaho Falls, Nashville, Norfolk, and Poughkeepsie. They’ll appear at venues like Casper, Wyoming’s Ford Wyoming Center, Lancaster’s Freedom Hall, The Rust Belt in Mouline, Illinois, and Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland. As previously-announced, the group will perform four gigs in Boston during St. Patrick’s Day week from March 14 to 17 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Pennywise will provide support, with the Dublin band The Scratch opening all but the last two gigs in Boston.
Dropkick Murphys previously toured in support of their last two albums: 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising. The band, hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts, is best-known for New England favorites like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts.”
Presale tickets head on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, November 17. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (get 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Find a full list of Dropkick Murphy’s upcoming tour dates below:
Dropkick Murphys Tour 2024
02/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
02/14 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
02/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
02/17 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
02/18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live
02/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
02/20 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
02/21 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
02/24 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
02/25 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
02/26 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
02/27 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
02/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/01 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
03/02 – Wheeling, WV @ WesBanco Arena
03/03 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
03/05 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall
03/06 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
03/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/08 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center Theatre
03/09 – Binghamton, NY @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
03/11 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center
03/12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
03/14 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House Of Blues Boston
03/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Last Updated on November 15, 2023
Leave a Reply