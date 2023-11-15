The metalheads of Cradle of Filth were set to kick-off their forthcoming 2024 European tour with a show in Tel Aviv, yet amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, the group had to cancel the gig.

The show was slated for February 10, 2024. When the announcement hit social media, fans were sent into a frenzy, with some noting that their decision to postpone was due to their “affiliation with terrorist groups.” Cradle of Filth took to social media themselves to clarify that the cancellation was “not because of any affiliation with terrorist groups as some people on Facebook have nefariously suggested,” but was due to the government’s advisement against traveling to the region and “the logistics of bringing a concert and equipment to a nation in the grip of war.”

They went on to note that they “fully understand the gravity of the situation in Israel and Gaza City at the present and apologies to all our fans in the region for the postponement.”

“We are very sorry for the decision and appreciate the disappointment that our fans must be feeling, but it must be realised that this opportunity has been taken out of our hands due to the seriousness of the situation, as it was when we were forced to postpone our lengthy tour of Russia last year under similar circumstances,” the band continued.

“We have performed in Israel before and thoroughly enjoyed the experience with our Israeli friends and fans alike and were very much looking forward to starting our February tour in Tel Aviv.”

Cradle of Filth thanked fans for understanding, and reminded everyone: “We are mere musicians not activists or soldiers and by that token, are privy to the concerns and requests of international advisement.” The band’s European tour will now begin on February 12, 2024 in Poland, making stops along the way in Finland, Greece, and Romania.

Last month, the U.S. State Department warned Americans to reconsider travel to Israel in wake of the recent Hamas attacks. Popstar Bruno Mars was forced to cancel his sold-out show in Tel Aviv in early October, and the MTV European Music Awards were also called-off in Paris due to “the volatility of world events.”

On October 7, 260 that were attending the Supernova festival in the Israeli desert of Negev in Re’im near the Gaza border were killed in a surprise Hamas attack. Among those reportedly killed was Jack Marlowe, the ex-bassist of the metal group Desolated. Israel has since declared a “state of war” against Palestine.

Last Updated on November 15, 2023