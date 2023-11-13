The indie rock sensation Jeff Rosenstock is preparing to hit the road again in 2024. The announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest album, HELLMODE, and includes dates for his rescheduled shows from his 2023 fall tour.

Closing out this year with a successful U.S. run supported by Georgia Maq and Small Crush, Rosenstock will be ready to pick up where he left-off. The North American leg of the tour is set to begin on March 20 in Toronto; fans who were left disappointed after Rosenstock’s fall tour faced cancellations due to testing positive for COVID-19 in September will now have the chance to catch him live.

The singer and his team have ensured that all previously-bought tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Additionally, those unable to attend the rescheduled shows have the option for a full refund.

Rosenstock’s new tour dates will take him through cities such as Syracuse, Portland, Providence, Montreal, Ottawa, and Detroit. Sidney Gish and Gladie are set to join Rosenstock on stage as opening acts for the entire length of the trek.

Tickets for 2024 shows are on sale now. Visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Rosenstock’s 2023-2024 tour dates can be found below:

Jeff Rosenstock 2024 Tour Dates

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

11/27 – Santa Fe, NM | Meow Wolf

11/28 – El Paso, TX | Lowbrow Palace

11/30 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger

12/01 – Austin, TX | Empire Garage

12/02 – Dallas, TX | Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

12/03 – Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard

12/05 – Denver, CO | Summit

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT | Soundwell

12/08 – Boise, ID | Treefort Music Hall

12/10 – Portland, OR | Revolution Hall

12/11 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox

12/14 – Reno, NV | The Holland Project

12/15 – San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA | The Novo

12/17 – San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park

01/30 – Dublin, IE | Button Factory

01/31 – Belfast, UK | Ulster Sports Club

02/02 – Edinburgh, UK | The Mash House

02/03 – Glasgow, UK | QMU

02/04 – Manchester, UK | Club Academy (Manchester Academy)

02/06 – Leeds, UK | Project House

02/07 – Nottingham, UK | Rescue Rooms

02/08 – Cardiff, UK | Clwb Ifor Bach

02/10 – Birmingham, UK | The Castle & Falcon

02/11 – Bristol, UK | Marble Factory

02/13 – Brighton, UK | CHALK

02/14 – London, UK | Electric Ballroom

03/20 – Toronto, ON | History

03/21 – Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre

03/22 – Ottawa, ON | Brass Monkey

03/23 – Syracuse, NY | The Song and Dance

03/24 – Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Ballroom

03/26 – Portland, ME | State Theatre

03/27 – Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall

03/29 – Jersey City, NJ | White Eagle Hall

03/30 – Baltimore, MD | Ram’s Head Live

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Small’s Theatre

04/02 – Buffalo, NY | Asbury Hall

04/04 – Cleveland, OH | The Roxy at Mahall’s

04/05 – Columbus, OH | The King of Clubs

04/06 – Louisville, KY | Headliners Music Hall

04/07 – St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theatre

04/10 – Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre

04/11 – Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed

04/12 – Grand Rapids, MI | The Pyramid Scheme

04/13 – Detroit, MI | The Majestic

Last Updated on November 13, 2023