The indie rock sensation Jeff Rosenstock is preparing to hit the road again in 2024. The announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest album, HELLMODE, and includes dates for his rescheduled shows from his 2023 fall tour.
Closing out this year with a successful U.S. run supported by Georgia Maq and Small Crush, Rosenstock will be ready to pick up where he left-off. The North American leg of the tour is set to begin on March 20 in Toronto; fans who were left disappointed after Rosenstock’s fall tour faced cancellations due to testing positive for COVID-19 in September will now have the chance to catch him live.
The singer and his team have ensured that all previously-bought tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Additionally, those unable to attend the rescheduled shows have the option for a full refund.
Rosenstock’s new tour dates will take him through cities such as Syracuse, Portland, Providence, Montreal, Ottawa, and Detroit. Sidney Gish and Gladie are set to join Rosenstock on stage as opening acts for the entire length of the trek.
Tickets for 2024 shows are on sale now. Visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of Rosenstock’s 2023-2024 tour dates can be found below:
Jeff Rosenstock 2024 Tour Dates
11/25 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
11/27 – Santa Fe, NM | Meow Wolf
11/28 – El Paso, TX | Lowbrow Palace
11/30 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger
12/01 – Austin, TX | Empire Garage
12/02 – Dallas, TX | Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
12/03 – Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard
12/05 – Denver, CO | Summit
12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT | Soundwell
12/08 – Boise, ID | Treefort Music Hall
12/10 – Portland, OR | Revolution Hall
12/11 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox
12/14 – Reno, NV | The Holland Project
12/15 – San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom
12/16 – Los Angeles, CA | The Novo
12/17 – San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park
01/30 – Dublin, IE | Button Factory
01/31 – Belfast, UK | Ulster Sports Club
02/02 – Edinburgh, UK | The Mash House
02/03 – Glasgow, UK | QMU
02/04 – Manchester, UK | Club Academy (Manchester Academy)
02/06 – Leeds, UK | Project House
02/07 – Nottingham, UK | Rescue Rooms
02/08 – Cardiff, UK | Clwb Ifor Bach
02/10 – Birmingham, UK | The Castle & Falcon
02/11 – Bristol, UK | Marble Factory
02/13 – Brighton, UK | CHALK
02/14 – London, UK | Electric Ballroom
03/20 – Toronto, ON | History
03/21 – Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre
03/22 – Ottawa, ON | Brass Monkey
03/23 – Syracuse, NY | The Song and Dance
03/24 – Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Ballroom
03/26 – Portland, ME | State Theatre
03/27 – Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall
03/29 – Jersey City, NJ | White Eagle Hall
03/30 – Baltimore, MD | Ram’s Head Live
04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Small’s Theatre
04/02 – Buffalo, NY | Asbury Hall
04/04 – Cleveland, OH | The Roxy at Mahall’s
04/05 – Columbus, OH | The King of Clubs
04/06 – Louisville, KY | Headliners Music Hall
04/07 – St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
04/09 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theatre
04/10 – Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre
04/11 – Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
04/12 – Grand Rapids, MI | The Pyramid Scheme
04/13 – Detroit, MI | The Majestic
Last Updated on November 13, 2023
