The indie rock sensation Jeff Rosenstock is preparing to hit the road again in 2024. The announcement comes hot on the heels of his latest album, HELLMODE, and includes dates for his rescheduled shows from his 2023 fall tour. 

Closing out this year with a successful U.S. run supported by Georgia Maq and Small Crush, Rosenstock will be ready to pick up where he left-off. The North American leg of the tour is set to begin on March 20 in Toronto; fans who were left disappointed after Rosenstock’s fall tour faced cancellations due to testing positive for COVID-19 in September will now have the chance to catch him live. 

The singer and his team have ensured that all previously-bought tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Additionally, those unable to attend the rescheduled shows have the option for a full refund. 

Rosenstock’s new tour dates will take him through cities such as Syracuse, Portland, Providence, Montreal, Ottawa, and Detroit. Sidney Gish and Gladie are set to join Rosenstock on stage as opening acts for the entire length of the trek. 

Tickets for 2024 shows are on sale now. Visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Rosenstock’s 2023-2024 tour dates can be found below: 

Jeff Rosenstock 2024 Tour Dates

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren 

11/27 – Santa Fe, NM | Meow Wolf 

11/28 – El Paso, TX | Lowbrow Palace 

11/30 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger 

12/01 – Austin, TX | Empire Garage 

12/02 – Dallas, TX | Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ 

12/03 – Tulsa, OK | The Vanguard 

12/05 – Denver, CO | Summit 

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT | Soundwell 

12/08 – Boise, ID | Treefort Music Hall 

12/10 – Portland, OR | Revolution Hall 

12/11 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox 

12/14 – Reno, NV | The Holland Project 

12/15 – San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom 

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA | The Novo 

12/17 – San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park 

01/30 – Dublin, IE | Button Factory 

01/31 – Belfast, UK | Ulster Sports Club 

02/02 – Edinburgh, UK | The Mash House 

02/03 – Glasgow, UK | QMU 

02/04 – Manchester, UK | Club Academy (Manchester Academy) 

02/06 – Leeds, UK | Project House 

02/07 – Nottingham, UK | Rescue Rooms 

02/08 – Cardiff, UK | Clwb Ifor Bach 

02/10 – Birmingham, UK | The Castle & Falcon 

02/11 – Bristol, UK | Marble Factory 

02/13 – Brighton, UK | CHALK 

02/14 – London, UK | Electric Ballroom 

03/20 – Toronto, ON | History 

03/21 – Montreal, QC | Beanfield Theatre

03/22 – Ottawa, ON | Brass Monkey 

03/23 – Syracuse, NY | The Song and Dance 

03/24 – Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Ballroom 

03/26 – Portland, ME | State Theatre 

03/27 – Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall 

03/29 – Jersey City, NJ | White Eagle Hall 

03/30 – Baltimore, MD | Ram’s Head Live 

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Small’s Theatre 

04/02 – Buffalo, NY | Asbury Hall 

04/04 – Cleveland, OH | The Roxy at Mahall’s 

04/05 – Columbus, OH | The King of Clubs 

04/06 – Louisville, KY | Headliners Music Hall 

04/07 – St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall 

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theatre 

04/10 – Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre 

04/11 – Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed 

04/12 – Grand Rapids, MI | The Pyramid Scheme 

04/13 – Detroit, MI | The Majestic 

 

Last Updated on November 13, 2023

