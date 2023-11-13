Melanie Martinez, the multi-platinum alternative-pop sensation, announced her forthcoming North American “Trilogy Tour.” The arena tour will showcase the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego, “Cry Baby,” and feature chart-topping hits from her three albums, Cry Baby, K-12, and the recently-released Portals.
“The Trilogy Tour” begins on May 10 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and will make its way through various venues throughout North America until mid-June. Stops will include the Kia Forum in Inglewood, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and TD Garden in Boston. Martinez’s final stop will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Special guests are set to include Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates. Presale tickets will be available starting November 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 ET. General ticket sales are open to the public on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Martinez’s latest album Portals debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and secured top positions across various international charts. The album’s singles, “EVIL,” “VOID,” and “DEATH,” marked the singer’s first original songs to debut on Billboard Hot 100.
Martinez is currently performing throughout Europe, before bringing “The Trilogy Tour” to Asia and Australia. For tickets to her upcoming shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Melanie Martinez’s 2023 – 2024 tour dates can be found below:
Melanie Martinez “The Trilogy Tour” 2024
11/09 – London, UK | OVO Arena Wembley
11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK | The Halls Wolverhampton
11/13 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester
11/15 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
11/17 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena
11/19 – Brussels, Belgium | Forest National
11/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live
11/22 – Warsaw, Poland | COS Torwar
11/23 – Berlin, Germany | Verti Music Hall
11/24 – Dusseldorf, Germany | Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/26 – Paris, France | Zenith Paris – La Villette
11/28 – Madrid, Spain | WiZink Center
11/30 – Lisbon, Portugal | Sagres Campo Pequeno
01/19 – Tokyo, Japan | Toyosu Pit
01/21 – Seoul, South Korea | KBS Arena
01/23 – Manila, Philippines | World Trade Center Hall A
01/25 – Singapore, Singapore | Singapore Expo
01/28 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena
01/30 – Sydney, Australia | Aware Super Theatre
02/02 – Brisbane, Australia | Riverstage
02/05 – Melbourne, Australia | Margaret Court Arena
02/06 – Melbourne, Australia | Margaret Court Arena
05/10 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
05/12 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
05/14 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
05/15 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
05/21 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
05/23 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
05/24 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
05/25 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
05/28 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
05/31 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
06/01 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
06/05 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
06/07 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
06/09 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
06/11 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
06/13 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
06/14 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
