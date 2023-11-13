Melanie Martinez, the multi-platinum alternative-pop sensation, announced her forthcoming North American “Trilogy Tour.” The arena tour will showcase the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego, “Cry Baby,” and feature chart-topping hits from her three albums, Cry Baby, K-12, and the recently-released Portals.

“The Trilogy Tour” begins on May 10 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and will make its way through various venues throughout North America until mid-June. Stops will include the Kia Forum in Inglewood, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and TD Garden in Boston. Martinez’s final stop will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Special guests are set to include Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates. Presale tickets will be available starting November 14 at 9 a.m. PT/12 ET. General ticket sales are open to the public on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Martinez’s latest album Portals debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and secured top positions across various international charts. The album’s singles, “EVIL,” “VOID,” and “DEATH,” marked the singer’s first original songs to debut on Billboard Hot 100.

Martinez is currently performing throughout Europe, before bringing “The Trilogy Tour” to Asia and Australia. For tickets to her upcoming shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Melanie Martinez’s 2023 – 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Melanie Martinez “The Trilogy Tour” 2024

11/09 – London, UK | OVO Arena Wembley

11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK | The Halls Wolverhampton

11/13 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester

11/15 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

11/17 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

11/19 – Brussels, Belgium | Forest National

11/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | AFAS Live

11/22 – Warsaw, Poland | COS Torwar

11/23 – Berlin, Germany | Verti Music Hall

11/24 – Dusseldorf, Germany | Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/26 – Paris, France | Zenith Paris – La Villette

11/28 – Madrid, Spain | WiZink Center

11/30 – Lisbon, Portugal | Sagres Campo Pequeno

01/19 – Tokyo, Japan | Toyosu Pit

01/21 – Seoul, South Korea | KBS Arena

01/23 – Manila, Philippines | World Trade Center Hall A

01/25 – Singapore, Singapore | Singapore Expo

01/28 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena

01/30 – Sydney, Australia | Aware Super Theatre

02/02 – Brisbane, Australia | Riverstage

02/05 – Melbourne, Australia | Margaret Court Arena

02/06 – Melbourne, Australia | Margaret Court Arena

05/10 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

05/12 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

05/14 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

05/15 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

05/21 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

05/23 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

05/24 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

05/25 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

05/28 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

05/29 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

05/31 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

06/01 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

06/05 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

06/07 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

06/09 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

06/11 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

06/13 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

06/14 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Last Updated on November 13, 2023