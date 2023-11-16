Multi-awarded singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste heads to his first-ever headlining tour, named “Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People” in support of his latest and seventh record, World Music Radio. The tour includes the 23-date run of shows across North America in early 2024.

Kicking off in Portland, Oregon on February 16, the Uneasy tour is going to pay visits to Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto, New Haven, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Montreal, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Miramar Beach, Florida on April 27.

EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE I’M GOING ON TOUR NEXT YEAR! The Uneasy Tour coming to your community!!! Let’s LOVERIOT together. ☮️📻🇺🇸💫 Presale starts tomorrow Nov 14 at 10AM local [code will be revealed soon] General on-sale Friday Nov 17 at 10AM local Check https://t.co/3wtmD3g4k9… pic.twitter.com/dMCOSIfHRZ — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 13, 2023

Having received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award and a BAFTA Film Award (all shared with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) for the Pixar animated film “Soul” whose score he co-composed, Batiste has been recently nominated in six categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards, as well. Released in this past summer, his latest record “World Music Radio” was nominated for Album of the Year. The musician has won 5 Grammy Awards so far.

“I’m into numbers, so: 20 theaters and 24 performances to bless the pivotal year 2024,” Batiste told The Associated Press. “For my first solo run I wanted to play in smaller venues and curate experiences that let me really feel the people while I play. Think of these 24 shows less as a tour and more as a series of 24 not to be missed experiences, each being one-of-a-kind.”

“We are designing these performances to be catalysts to bring people together, raise awareness for things I care about and inspire change in this country, and the world,” he concluded.

Apart from marking the release of his latest album, 2023 summer was the time Batiste’s biographical documentary film appeared at the 48th Telluride Film Festival. After its well-received world premiere at the festival, the documentary film, titled “American Symphony”, is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2023, by Netflix. It centers around the musician’s journey to compose a symphony while his wife, writer Suleika Jaouad, undergoes cancer treatment.

Public sale for the "Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People" begins on Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

See the complete tour schedule below:

Jon Batiste 2024 Dates for “Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People”

Feb. 16 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (early and late shows)

Feb. 20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Feb. 23 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Feb. 24 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Feb. 26 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Feb. 27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Feb. 28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

March 12 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

March 13 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

March 15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

March 16 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 19 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

March 21 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

March 22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

March 24 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 26 — Dallas, TX @ Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

March 27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theater

April 27 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Kaleidoscope Beach

