The WWE is heading to France next spring for its first-ever premium live event in the country.

WWE Backlash France will go-down at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Previously, WWE Backlash 2023 was held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which went on to become WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash event in company history.

In addition to Backlash, SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time SmackDown will broadcast from the country.

More details regarding talent for WWE Backlash France will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can register for presale tickets on the WWE site here, while packages will also be available via On Location, which includes premium ringside seating, exclusive merchandise, and WWE superstar experiences.

Fans can also score WWE tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

This is the latest news for WWE; the company previously announced that Bash In Berlin will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024. It also announced 27 new live events across North America for 2024, as well as their annual “Tribute to the Troops” event this December.

Last Updated on November 17, 2023