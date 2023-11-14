WWE’s annual “Tribute to the Troops” event will return this December for its 21st edition of the show.

The event is set to take place on December 8 at Providence, Rhode Island’s Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show, which honors U.S. service members, veterans, and their families, is described as “one of television’s most patriotic and heartwarming shows of the year.” Fans can tune in to the event at 8 p.m. on FOX.

WWE has always remained committed to the U.S. Armed Forces; the company has partnered with military organizations like Hire Heroes USA, as well as the National Medal of Honor Museum. Additionally, U.S. military personnel can receive free tickets to live WWE events. Throughout the month of November, the company announced all veterans with a valid veteran ID would be able to receive complimentary tickets.

“WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a show as our guest,” WWE said in a statement.

To round-out 2023, WWE previously announced a Holiday Tour, beginning on December 26 and running through January 1. Additionally, 27 new live events were already announced for 2024, including Friday Night SmackDown, SuperShow, Road to WrestleMania, and Monday Night RAW.

Last Updated on November 14, 2023