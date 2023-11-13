The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is finally almost here, and after hearing about exorbitant prices for months, ticket and hotel prices are actually starting to plummet.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place from November 16 to 18. This past June, organizers revealed hospitality packages, with Heineken House priced at $8,000, Sports Illustrated Club at $7,000, and Club Paris at $5,500. Regular single-day tickets were found for a minimum of $500.

Earlier this year, the race made headlines after organizers announced that single-day grandstand tickets would be offered to Nevada residents for a special “discounted” price of $200 — plus taxes and fees. Hospitality tickets were available for $1,200. Locals, however, did not find the prices to be beneficial and felt that were only offered these tickets because sales did not meet the organizers’ expectations.

Now, ticket prices have dropped in general. Thursday tickets on the resale ticketing site Ticket Club (where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS” and avoid ticket fees) are going for around $100, followed by $200 for Friday’s race. Saturday’s race tickets begin around $720. Similar prices can be found on MegaSeats for around

$100, $200, and $700 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

According to the Daily Mail, the motorsports website Oversteer48.com found that there are still 10,000 unsold grandstand seats in the circuit’s East Harmon Zone on Ticketmaster. The low prices could be caused by the weather — as Las Vegas is expected to receive rain and a temperature drop to 41 degrees this week — or due to Max Verstappen’s third-consecutive driver’s championship win earlier this month, nearly cementing the F1 season.

Tickets to game day aren’t the prices that have dropped; last year, the most affordable hotel rooms averaged over $500 a night for a three-day stay, however, hotels further from the Strip are now offering rooms for less than $200 a night. Although hotels close to the race — like the Bellagio and Aria — are still offering rooms above $1,000 a night, their prices have still dropped from 2022.

Enthusiasm for the race has seemed to decline, which could be from the expensive prices when the race was first announced. Compared to other F1 races, Vegas was billed as the most expensive event; the cheapest seats in Suzuka were found for $118 US, followed by $283 in Monza and $315 at Spa-Francorchamps. While Miami was one of the most expensive with grandstand seats at $850, Vegas still was offering more, with tickets over $1,500.

Now, it seems those prices will have to come down if they want to sell-out The Strip. F1 organizers are confident they will; a spokesperson told MailSport they still expect the race to sell-out and are expecting around 100,000 guests each day of the three-day event.

Last Updated on November 13, 2023