The Broadway stage is getting ready to welcome an exciting new addition to its lineup in 2024: “Lempicka: The Musical.” This highly anticipated production promises to captivate audiences with its blend of art, music, and history, celebrating the life and work of the iconic artist Tamara de Lempicka.

Eden Espinosa will star as Tamara de Lempicka, with acclaimed director Rachel Chavkin at the helm of production. Performances are set to start March 19, 2024, followed by opening night on April 14, 2024.

“Lempicka” is set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution and revolves around the life of Lempicka, a young aristocrat, and her transformation into a renowned artist. The narrative is brought to life through the combined talents of Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould. Kreitzer is credited with the book, lyrics, and the original concept, while Gould co-writes the book and composes the music. Raja Feather Kelly is in charge of choreography.

Although Espinosa and Chavkin have enjoyed successful runs in the past with”Lempicka” at the 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival and in 2022 at the La Jolla Playhouse, this will be the first time the show will take stage on Broadway.

Last Updated on November 1, 2023