Sarah Paulson finds herself once again under Broadway’s lights. The seasoned actress, known for her versatile roles in film and television, has returned to the stage at Hayes Theatre.

After a decade-long hiatus, Paulson will take on the complex character of Toni in Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ play, “Appropriate,” directed by Lila Neugebauer. Previews begin on November 29, and the show is scheduled to open on December 18.

“Appropriate” delves into the intricacies of family dynamics. Describing the play as a “family drama by way of a very dark comedy,” Paulson emphasizes its relatability, asserting that every audience member will likely connect with some aspect of the family unit represented on stage.

The character Toni grapples with emotional turmoil following the death of her father, setting the stage for a weekend reunion with her two younger siblings. The play explores questions about family, legacy, and the complexities that bind and sometimes unravel familial relationships.

For Paulson, this return to Broadway marks a significant milestone. Having last graced the stage a decade ago in off-Broadway’s “Talley’s Folly” and 13 years since her Broadway appearance in “Collected Stories.”

Last Updated on November 24, 2023