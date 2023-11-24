Uber One has announced a presenting partnership with London’s AEG-powered All Points East music festival.

The new naming rights deal aims to provide exclusive access, perks and on-site benefits to Uber One members at the event. The sixth edition, now titled “Uber One presents All Points East,” is scheduled to take place at Victoria Park in East London from August 16 to 25, 2024.

Matthew Price, general manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats, noted that “Uber One lets members save money on Uber and Uber Eats, with it already being enjoyed by over one million people in the UK.”

“This new partnership will allow us to ingrain Uber One into cultural activities we know our members love,” he said.

According to Uber, festival goers will be offered exclusive ticket options, VIP access, and sneak peeks backstage. It also stated the partnership will unlock the food and beverage partners on Uber Eats to elevate the festival experience. Furthermore, it will look to support arrival and departure travel options, with designated Uber pick-up points.

Reaching over 1 million members in the UK, the Uber One membership program has recently featured Robert De Niro in its TV campaign.

Uber One presents All Points East will include a festival weekend along with four-week-days program of free activities and collaborations with the local community, which is called “In The Neighbourhood.”

The festival team announced Loyle Carner as the first headliner of 2024. Performing on August 17, he will be joined by Nas, Ezra Collective, Sainté, Joe James, ENNY and Navy Blue. The full line-up is still to be announced.

