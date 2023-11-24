Ms. Lauryn Hill had to postpone her remaining anniversary tour dates this year amid ongoing vocal issues.

The R&B sensation was touring in support of the 25th anniversary of her debut smash-hit record, 1995’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. However, the tour has been met with many woes already; she previously postponed shows in Philadelphia and Fort Worth due to vocal issues. She also made headlines after addressing her infamous tardiness during a gig, telling fans they’re “lucky” she makes it on stage every night.

Hill took to social media this week to share footage of her straining her voice while singing “Ex-Factor.” In the post, she thanked fans for celebrating the anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, noting that “being able to tour this album to sold out crowds after 25 years has been an emotional experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Lauryn Hill (@mslaurynhill)

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” Hill said in the statement. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

According to Billboard, Hill’s spokesperson said she has been suffering from the side effects of prednisone, including dizziness, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, and rattling breathing.

Hill said that the remaining tour dates this year, aside from Saturday’s Philadelphia show that was previously postponed from October, will be pushed to 2024. These include gigs in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Huntsville, Tampa, Miami and Boston. Additionally, she noted that due to the “overwhelming response,” additional cities will be added to the trek next year, including overseas.

The rescheduled shows, as well as the newly-added dates, are set to be announced soon.

“We’re ALL looking forward to getting back out again next year to finish this EPIC (now extended anniversary) celebration of these CLASSICS,” Hill said.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.

Last Updated on November 24, 2023