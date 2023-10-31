Ms. Lauryn Hill is currently on her 25th anniversary tour, celebrating her chart-topping 1998 record, however, she had to postpone a second show while she recovers her voice.

After postponing a gig in Philadelphia last week to November, Hill announced news of another postponement in Fort Worth, Texas. The “Doo Wop” singer was set to take the stage at the Dickies Arena Monday night, however, she took to social media to tell fans that she’s been ordered by doctors to rest her voice.

In the statement, she noted that she’s been “doing my best to overcome a serious case of vocal strain/injury over the past week or so.”

“I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication,” Hill continued. “This isn’t safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or rap.”

Hill said she needs to “heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour.” A rescheduled date for the Fort Worth show was not announced at this time.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” kicked-off in September, featuring support from her former band the Fugees. Her next show is scheduled for Thursday, November 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Philadelphia gig, which was postponed to “prevent any more serious strain or damage” to her vocal cords, was moved to November 25.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released in August 1998, has been recognized among the greatest albums of the ’90s — and even all-time — with its intimate lyrics and neo soul/R&B sound. It is Hill’s only solo album to-date.

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates 2023

November 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

November 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

November 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees) ** RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 23

TBD – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees) ** POSTPONED FROM OCTOBER 30

Last Updated on October 31, 2023