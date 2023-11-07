Hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill is not only known for her legendary debut album — she’s also notorious for being late to her own concerts.

Hill is currently on the 25th anniversary tour of 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and appeared at Los Angeles’ Cyrpto.com Arena on Saturday. During the show, she addressed her tardiness. Over the past several years, Hill has been late to a majority of shows, sometimes leaving fans waiting more than two hours for her arrival.

In a video captured by VIBE‘s Mya Abraham, Hill is seen saying, “They say, ‘She’s late a lot. Yo, ya’ll are lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

Lauryn Hill addresses her “lateness”

— “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night!” pic.twitter.com/ieulUzn8Bp — mya. (@myabriabe) November 5, 2023

“I don’t do it because they let me do it,” she said in the video. “I do it because I stand here in the name of God. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support, when the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?'”

“So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we’re the survivors. We’re not just the survivors, we’re the thrivers.”

This isn’t the first time she has addressed her shows being delayed. Back in 2016, she addressed the complaints, noting in a Facebook post that “I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care.”

“I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans,” she wrote. “The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible.”

“For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage,” adding, “Our challenge is to figure out the best way to accommodate the vitality, spontaneity, and spirit that make the performances worthwhile and special to begin with, while also making that experience available and accessible to others.”

Hill’s ongoing 25th anniversary tour with the Fugees kicked-off in September, honoring the 1998 record that is recognized as one of the greatest albums of all-time with tracks “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Ex-Factor.” During the trek, Hill had to postpone shows in Philadelphia and Fort Worth to rest her voice due to a serious vocal strain. The tour will now wrap-up later this month.

Find tickets to see Hill via marketplaces like MegaSeats (and score 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates 2023

November 7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 10 – Portland, OR @ MODA

November 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

November 16 – Ontario, CAN @ Toyota Arena

November 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

November 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees) ** RESCHEDULED FROM OCTOBER 23

November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

December 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena

December 6 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

December 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

December 10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

December 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

TBD – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees) ** POSTPONED FROM OCTOBER 30

Last Updated on November 7, 2023