Following an international success on four continents, Broadway’s well-received musical “& Juliet” will open at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany in October 2024.

What is distinctive about “& Juliet’s” debut in Germany is that it marks the musical’s first production with a book translated into a different language. It will also be the sixth country-to-stage “& Juliet” in less than five years.

The journey of the show started at the Manchester Opera House, running from September 10 to 12, 2019, immediately followed by a premiere in West End at the Shaftesbury Theatre in November 2019. In 2020, the show was already nominated for nine Olivier Awards, winning three of them.

It was 2022 when “& Juliet” transferred to Broadway with an official opening on November 17 after it met Canadian audience throughout summer that same year at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. Undoubtedly, Broadway loved the show. When 2023’s Tony nominations in 26 competitive categories were first announced, “& Juliet” was in the list with nine nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, along with “New York, New York”, and “Shucked.”

Just last week, the production celebrated its anniversary at Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim’s Theatre on November 17.

“& Juliet” delves into a “what if?” scenario where Juliet does not die at the end of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The fun show features an iconic playlist of songs from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more. “& Juliet” is directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by David West Read.

Gearing up for a busy 2024 season, the musical is set to launch a 29-city U.K. tour, as well as a multi-year North American run next July and fall, prior to its Hamburg premiere. The show will return to the original production’s location, the Manchester Opera House, on July 8, 2024, and then tour across the UK and Ireland, visiting Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and more. An Australian tour of the show played Melbourne and Singapore in 2023, with upcoming engagements scheduled for Perth and Sydney.

The North American tour is set to begin in Baltimore, Maryland in September 2024, and continue with a long run, performing in more than 65 cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C, Charlotte, NC, and more. Casting and dates regarding the U.K. and North American tours will be announced at a later date.

The German production of “& Juliet” is presented by Stage Entertainment. “& Juliet” is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Last Updated on November 24, 2023