Travis Scott revealed the extension of his “Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour” into 2024. The second leg of the run is set to begin on January 3 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, and ends on January 31 in Orlando at the Amway Center.

The rapper has stops planned in Montreal at the Bell Centre, Chicago’s United Center, and Lexington’s Rupp Arena.. Notably, the postponed 2023 shows in Toronto, Boston, and Miami will find a rescheduled date in the upcoming year.

The Toronto show at the Scotiabank Arena is now scheduled for January 6, while his Boston gig at TD Garden is set for January 12 and the Miami show at Kaseya Center will take place on January 28.

“Utopia – Circus Maximus” is Scott’s first tour since the tragedy at Astroworld, which left multiple dead and hundreds injured. Scott and Live Nation are currently involved in a lawsuit, filed by Houston’s Arnold & Itkin LLP, representing 17 concert attendees who suffered personal injuries and emotional trauma from the festival.

A full list of Utopia – Circus Maximus 2024 tour dates can be found below.

Travis Scott “ Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour” 2024

Wed Jan 03 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 06 – Toronto, ON |Scotiabank Arena – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Tue Jan 09 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre – NEW SHOW

Thu Jan 12 – Boston, MA | TD Garden – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Sun Jan 14 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center- NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 17 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Jan 20 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Jan 22 – Chicago, IL | United Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Jan 24 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Jan 28 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center – RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed Jan 31 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center – NEW SHOW

Last Updated on November 13, 2023