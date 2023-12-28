The Allstate Sugar Bowl is just days away, however, since its announcement, ticket prices have rapidly declined.

The College Football Playoffs match between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies is slated to kick-off the new year on January 1, 2024 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Ahead of the announcement that the Longhorns and Huskies would be taking the field, tickets could be found for just around $600 on the membership-based secondary resale site Ticket Club, where customers can enjoy no service fees.

A week after the announcement, tickets jumped to a high of $935, and since then

Over on SeatGeek, fans could have scored seats to the in-person action for around $900 just a couple of weeks ago, but now, they’re going for under $600. , prices have been rapidly declining. Two weeks after the announcement, prices dropped to $822, followed by $801 the following week. Since Christmas, those prices have decreased even more to below their initial price, reaching $519.

| RELATED: Are College Football Ticket Sales on the Rise? |

The higher prices made sense, as anticipation is at an all-time high as Texas is a real contender in the playoffs for the first time in a while, with just two wins away from the national title. The prices also mark a stark difference between the Rose Bowl, which is set to host Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines on the same day. Tickets could be found for the Rose Bowl for an average of just below $1,000 on Ticket Club (avoid service fees and become a member for free with the code “TICKETNEWS”) and SeatGeek.

Nonetheless, the winner of the Longhorns/Huskies game will cause significant hype next week, as the winner will go on to face either the Wolverines or Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game — slated for January 8 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Last Updated on December 28, 2023