The Arizona Coyotes are a step closer to building their new home base — a $2.1 billion sports and entertainment district.

The NHL team signed a letter of intent to purchase a plot of land in Mesa as the potential development site earlier this year, however, multiple sources familiar with the process told PHNX Sports that the team is actually zeroing-in on a piece of land northeast of Phoenix and adjacent to Scottsdale. While the new location in consideration is further from Mesa and Phoenix’s southeast valley, it’s closer to the team’s previous home in Glendale.

Currently, the Coyotes reside at Arizona State University’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena — the smallest arena in the NHL. The arena was originally built for ASU’s collegiate athletics, however, the NHLL team signed a multi-year lease at the arena while they await their new home, which promises stability for the team.

At this time, no final decision has been announced, however, Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez told PHNX the team will reveal the chosen site by the end of the year or shortly after.

The Coyotes will take-on the Flyers on Thursday, December 7, followed by the Bruins on December 9. Hockey fans can score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 4, 2023