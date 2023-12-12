Chicago’s CIBC Theatre has opened its doors to the world-premiere production of “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical.” Officially debuting on December 6, the musical, penned by David Foster, Susan Birkenhead, and Bob Martin, breathes new life into the iconic character created by Max Fleischer.

“BOOP!” takes audiences on a journey through Betty Boop’s dream of an ordinary day off, evolving into an adventure filled with color, music, and love in the heart of New York City. The narrative serves as a reminder to both Betty and the world that everyone is “capable of amazing things.”

Leading the cast is Jasmin Amy Rogers, taking on the role of Betty Boop. The musical also features Tony winner Faith Prince, Ainsley Anthony Melham, Erich Bergen, Stephen DeRosa, Angelica Hale, and Anastacia McCleskey in key roles.

“BOOP!” is directed and choreographed by Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead with the book by Bob Martin. The creative team includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, and sound designer Gareth Owen.

Last Updated on December 12, 2023