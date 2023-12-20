Kicking off the 2024 Kennedy Center’s season is Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “tick, tick…BOOM!” Scheduled to run for 11 performances at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater from January 26 to February 4, 2024, the musical provides a fresh perspective on Larson’s semi-autobiographical journey.

“tick, tick…BOOM!”, recently adapted for the screen by Lin-Manuel Miranda with Andrew Garfield in the lead, will undergo a reimagining for this new staging, featuring new orchestrations and vocal arrangements.

At the heart of this production is the powerhouse of talents: Brandon Uranowitz. He steps into the shoes of Jon — the central character — navigating the pressures of time, artistic success, and grappling with the challenges of pursuing his dreams, love, and the ever-ticking clock. Joining him are Denée Benton as Susan and Grey Henson.

Guiding this cast is acclaimed director Neil Patrick Harris, known for his Emmy and Tony-winning achievements. The creative team also includes choreographer Paul McGill, musical supervisor Stephen Oremus, and music director Ben Cohn.

Michael Passaro takes on the crucial role of production stage manager, while Matt DiCarlo and Garret Healy serve as associate director and associate music director, respectively. Emilio Ramos steps into the role of associate choreographer.

For your chance to catch “tick, tick…BOOM!”, head to the Kennedy Center’s official website. Theatergoers can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 20, 2023