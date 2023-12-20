The iconic wrestler Sting will take the ring for the final time during AEW Revolution next year, causing sales for the event to soar.

His retirement match is set to take place during AEW Revolution at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 3, 2024 — the very site of his legendary match against Ric Flair during the time-limit draw at 1988’s NWA Clash of the Champions.

As pointed out by WrestleTix on X, over 12,000 tickets for the 13,141-seat event were sold, and two additional sections were added to the setup. The new sections, which are behind the stage, were not listed as “limited view,” meaning more sections could be revealed ahead of the event. If ticket sales continue like this, it’s possible that more seating will open up, as the Greensboro Coliseum Complex could hold up to 22,000 guests.

AEW Revolution

Sun • Mar 03, 2024 • 7:00 PM

Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC Available Tickets => 762

Current Setup => 13,141

Tickets Distributed => 12,379 +572📈 since the last update (2 days ago). Sections 106 & 129 (highlighted in green below) were just added… pic.twitter.com/21FZQWpnqj — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 19, 2023

The demand to see Sting is notably high; no other matches for the event have been announced at this time. Wrestling fans can also expect to see Flair along for the journey; in October, the WWE Hall of Famer reunited with Sting, and he’s expected to appear on AEW in the coming months.

I’m Ready For This Journey In @AEW With My Dear Friend The Icon @Sting! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/eViiuE6Fee — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 26, 2023

AEW has made headlines this year for the All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium, which broke the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event with 81,035 fans. It also marked the first edition of the event produced by AEW, following the inaugural All In held independently in 2018, as well as AEW’s debut in the U.K. and the first pay-per-view held outside of North America. The company is already preparing for AEW All-In 2024 in August, which is set to feature a different set-up.

Its third-annual Grand Slam event in New York City also sold well this year; despite an initial struggle to sell tickets, sales for the show boosted last-minute. AEW saw its largest final day ticket sales in the company’s history, bringing in 11,000 tickets for the show.

Last Updated on December 20, 2023