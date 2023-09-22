All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held its third-annual Grand Slam event in New York City this week, and despite an initial struggle to sell tickets, sales for the show boosted last-minute.

As reported earlier this week, ticket sales looked bleak for Grand Slam; there were thousands of tickets still available to the event at Arther Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. While the $30 loge seats went pretty quickly thanks to a BOGO deal, the majority of seats closer to the ring were still up-for-grabs. Fans cited high ticket prices and same location for the lack of interest.

However, things started to pick up on Wednesday. According to Wrestling Headlines, AEW saw its largest final day ticket sales in the company’s history, bringing in 11,000 tickets for the show. The sudden pick-up is likely due to last-minute promotional interviews from CEO Tony Khan, as well as wrestling stars Chris Jericho and MJF.

While the stadium was not sold-out, sales weren’t too far behind last year’s event.

On Wednesday, fans were able to catch a live Dynamite show where MJF defended his AEW Championship against Samoa Joe and Saraya remained the AEW Women’s World Champion after defeating Toni Storm. Additionally, a two-hour Rampage was taped to be aired on Friday via TNT.

In other AEW news, AEW All In brought-in a crowd of 81,035 in London last month, breaking the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event. Following the show, Excalibur announced that next year’s event will return to the UK on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Last Updated on September 22, 2023