Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” and Stephen “Ragga” Marley have announced their co-headlining “Traffic Jam” tour, scheduled for February and March 2024. The tour will see the Marley brothers join forces to deliver 18 dates across North America.

Traffic Jam is scheduled to begin on February 16 in Long Beach, CA, at Cali Vibes Fest where it will make stops at other locations such as Las Vegas, NV, and the House of Blues Las Vegas, Seattle, WA, at Paramount Theatre, Philadelphia, PA, at The Fillmore Philadelphia, and Boston, MA, at the Citizens House of Blues, before wrapping up on March 30 in Chicago, IL, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

The Marley brothers, known for their prolific collaboration spanning two decades, have produced numerous singles together, including the recent gem “Cast The First Stone” from Stephen Marley’s latest LP, “Old Soul.” Traffic Jam will include a curated setlist that blends the brothers’ catalog along with their iconic father, Bob Marley’s classics.

This tour marks the first time the pair will collaborate on stage. To purchase tickets to Traffic Jam 2024, head to the official website or visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

DAMIAN + STEPHEN MARLEY: TRAFFIC JAM TOUR DATES

Fri, Feb 16: Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*

Sat, Feb 17: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*

Sun, Feb 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*

Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Last Updated on December 20, 2023