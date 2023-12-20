TEG has appointed a new managing director of Ticketek Australia, who is set to take on the company’s client services.

The ticketing company announced that Phil King will take on the new role; King brings more than 20 years of industry experience to TEG. Previously, King acted as Chief Commercial Officer of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA), and he also has experience at major venue organizations like the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, the International Convention Center, and the Qudos Bank Arena.

King will lead Ticketek’s client services, as well as ticketing solutions and delivery teams.

| RELATED: Ticketek Debuts Online Accessible Ticketing Platform in Australia |

“King is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of more than 20 years’ experience across Stadia and Arenas who will bring a wealth of knowledge to the Business,” TEG CEO Geoff Jones said in a statement. “We look forward to his appointment at TEG.”

In this role, King will report to Cameron Hoy, who was just appointed from Ticketek Managing Director to the new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Ticketing at TEG. Hoy, who has known King for 15 years, said he will work directly with him in this new role, noting that King will bring “a unique level of insight and understanding to Ticketek’s service delivery.”

“I am delighted to join the TEG Group at this exciting time where the organisation is growing at a rapid pace,” King said in a statement. “Ticketek is one of the most innovative, all-encompassing organisations within the live events industry and I look forward to becoming part of the fabric that tells Ticketek’s next story.”

Last Updated on December 20, 2023