The metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon is saying goodbye to one of its longtime members: percussionist and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

“Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish,” the group said on Friday in a social media post. “We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.”

The Oli Sykes-fronted band went on to note that they’re continuing to work on their forthcoming seventh studio record, Post Human: Nex Gen, promising “brand new music coming very soon.” While there was no further reasoning for the departure, it doesn’t sound like Fish is leaving the music scene.

“I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” Fish said in a separate statement. “I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Fish, who has played with the group since 2012, helped craft their sound, including the heavier riffs behind their 2013 chart-topping record Sempiternal. He also helped write and appear on albums That’s The Spirit and Amo.

No replacement for Fish has been announced at this time.

