The legendary classic rockers of Mötley Crüe were slated to perform a special New Year’s Eve gig in Palm Springs next weekend, however, the show has now been called-off.

“Crue Year’s Eve” was set to take place at Acrisure Arena. Mötley Crüe took to social media to announce the cancellation on Thursday — just weeks after the show was announced.

“The very short time frame to produce this event resulted in issues beyond our control,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control.

While the band cited “issues” relating to production, fans called-out the group for another possible reason: poor ticket sales. Many complained that the gig was too expensive to expect such high demand, and a map of the arena before the cancellation showed that the show was not even nearly close to selling-out.

In other words, “Sales well below expectations” — ToddIsCool (@IH8UrCause) December 21, 2023

To get high prices you need to be in demand or in low supply in other words supply and demand will determine scarcity — Matt K (@superseats) December 22, 2023

I knew it would be canceled. Wasn’t even close to being sold out. Not even half. 5 or 6 years ago it probably would have. The arena is pretty small. pic.twitter.com/yN4WgWpdAb — Gordon Shumway™️🕹️ (@_Kurruppt_) December 21, 2023

Translation: we didn’t sell any tickets. — Fake Al Secord (@Not_Al_Secord) December 21, 2023

Well if they wouldn’t price the tickets so damn high they would sell a lot more tickets!! I have talked with MANY people that would love to go to the concerts but in order to get a seat worth going is ridiculously priced!!

Those prices won’t work for them anymore unfortunately — Beth Martello` (@martellolady) December 21, 2023

Despite the possibility of low sales, Mötley Crüe is still going strong; the group is scheduled to perform at a handful of festivals next year including Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada. The shows follow Mötley Crüe’s 2023 world tour with Def Leppard.

