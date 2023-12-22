The legendary classic rockers of Mötley Crüe were slated to perform a special New Year’s Eve gig in Palm Springs next weekend, however, the show has now been called-off.

“Crue Year’s Eve” was set to take place at Acrisure Arena. Mötley Crüe took to social media to announce the cancellation on Thursday — just weeks after the show was announced.

“The very short time frame to produce this event resulted in issues beyond our control,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

While the band cited “issues” relating to production, fans called-out the group for another possible reason: poor ticket sales. Many complained that the gig was too expensive to expect such high demand, and a map of the arena before the cancellation showed that the show was not even nearly close to selling-out.

Despite the possibility of low sales, Mötley Crüe is still going strong; the group is scheduled to perform at a handful of festivals next year including Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada. The shows follow Mötley Crüe’s 2023 world tour with Def Leppard.

