Mötley Crüe, the iconic rock band that has defined the genre for decades, is set to make history with a special New Year’s Eve concert. The legendary group recently announced their final performance of 2023, aptly named “Crüe Year’s Eve,” scheduled to take place at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California.

“We wanted to make ‘Crüe Year’s Eve’ at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It’s not just a concert; it’s a special event to close out the year with the Mötley Crüe experience.” John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena expressed. “The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band.”

While “Crüe Year’s Eve” marks the band’s only remaining date of 2023, Mötley Crüe has already lined up a series of shows for 2024 – including appearances at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, Summerfest in Milwaukee, and Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada.

Tickets for “Crüe Year’s Eve” go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. To find tickets for Mötley Crüe’s upcoming concerts visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 7, 2023