Sean “Diddy” Combs has made headlines over the past several weeks for various sexual assault allegations. Now, he’s facing a third suit by a woman who alleges the singer “sex trafficked and gang raped” her while she was a minor.

The lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in a federal court in New York, naming Diddy, the former Revolt Media chairman and Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, Daddy’s House Recordings, and a third alleged assailant. The suit claims the plaintiff, a Canadian citizen, was 17-years-old during the time of the crimes. She reportedly met Pierre, as well as the unnamed third assailant, at a “lounge” in the Detroit area back in 2003.

The suit claims Pierre introduced the plaintiff to Diddy over the phone and wanted her to use his private jet to meet him. Pierre allegedly “repeatedly complimented” the plaintiff’s appearance and directed her to a bathroom in the lounge where he sexually assaulted her, per the legal text.

Following the incident at the lounge, the suit claimed the plaintiff was allegedly “directed” by Pierre to board a private plane from Michigan to meet Diddy at his recording studio, Daddy’s House, in New York City. She was allegedly given “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” while the three alleged assailants “hit on her incessantly.”

The filing notes she became “more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” and later that evening, she was allegedly raped by Diddy, Pierre, and the third unnamed assailant in the studio’s bathroom.

While this happened nearly 20 years ago, the plaintiff said she in the filing that she knew it would be “extremely difficult” to speak out against the defendants and thought she would be subjected to retaliation and defamation. However, once the other two women spoke out about Pierre and Diddy, she gained “the confidence to tell her story as well.”

Diddy spoke out publicly on Tuesday, writing in a post on X: “enough is enough.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy wrote. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

He went on to note that he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged” and he will “fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

The latest lawsuit follows a suit filed last month by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims Diddy assaulted her in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. The suit claims Diddy “intentionally” drugged and assaulted her after she met him for dinner. Although Dickerson-Neal had filed police reports in New York and New Jersey, she was told her “allegations would need to be corroborated.”

Diddy’s representatives denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, noting that the lawsuit was filed “last-minute” and is “an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” as the suit was filed the day of the one-year window after the statute of limitations has passed.

“Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist,” Combs’ representative said. “This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Last month, Diddy was also accused of rape, as well as physical, mental, sexual, and emotional abuse by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, the New York Times reported. Diddy originally denied the allegations, also calling the suit a “money grab,” though the suit was quickly dropped and settled the following day with “mutual satisfaction.”

Last Updated on December 7, 2023