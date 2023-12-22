Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” has brought in a staggering $100 million in grosses during its first leg, according to Billboard.

The tour, which kicked-off on October 14 at The O2 in London, faced an initial hiccup as a medical emergency compelled the postponement of the first set of North American dates. However, Celebration went on to result in $77.5 million in earnings and an impressive 429,000 tickets sold during the initial leg.

| RELATED: London’s O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year |

During opening week at The O2, the “Material Girl” singer took the stage for four shows, amassing $14.7 million and selling 60,000 tickets. She then returned for the final two performances in London on December 5 and December 6, generating an additional $7.5 million and 31,000 ticket sales.

The European leg of the “Celebration Tour'”spanned 27 shows across 11 countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Portugal. Notably, the four concerts at Accor Arena in Paris in November emerged as a highlight, contributing an eight-figure gross of $10.7 million from 62,000 ticket sales.

Breaking down the European totals, Madonna averaged around $2.9 million and 15,900 ticket sales per night, with tickets priced at an average of $180.53 – marking an increase of 312% in nightly earnings and a staggering 518% rise in average attendance compared to her Madame X Tour’s theater-residency run in 2019-2020.

| RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Becomes First Tour to Gross $1 Billion |

Billboard’s projections for the upcoming North American dates indicate that the run is on track to surpass $255 million. Tickets are available to the “Celebration Tour” via Madonna’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Celebration 2024 North American dates can be found below:

Madonna | “Celebration Tour” North American 2024 Dates

Original dates scheduled are indicated where applicable

January 8 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/30/2023)

January 9 — Boston, MA | TD Garden (8/31/2023)

January 11 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/13/2023)

January 12 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (8/14/2023)

January 15 — Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (8/5/2023)

January 18 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/19/2023)

January 20 — Montreal, QC | Bell Centre (8/20/2023)

January 22 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/23/2023)

January 23 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/24/2023)

January 25 — Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (12/20/2023)

January 29 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (8/26/2023)

February 1 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/9/2023)

February 2 — Chicago, IL | United Center (8/10/2023)

February 5 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena (8/7/2023)

February 8 — Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (8/2/2023)

February 13 — Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (7/30/2023)

February 17 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/18/2023)

February 18 — Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (7/19/2023)

February 21 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena (7/15/2023)

February 24 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center (1/13/2024)

February 27 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/4/2023)

February 28 — San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (10/5/2023)

March 1 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/7/2023)

March 2 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena (10/8/2024)

March 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/27/23)

March 5 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/28/23)

March 7 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 9/30/23)

March 9 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Originally scheduled for Crypto.com arena on 10/01/23)

March 11 — Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum (Combines shows originally scheduled on 1/7 & 1/8/24)

March 13 — Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena (1/11/2024)

March 16 — Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center (7/22/2023)

March 19 — Denver, CO | Ball Arena (7/25/2023)

March 24 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/18/2023)

March 25 — Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (9/19/2023)

March 28 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/13/2023)

March 29 — Houston, TX | Toyota Center (9/14/2023)

April 1 — Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (9/5/2023)

April 4 — Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena (9/7/2023)

April 6 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/9/2023)

April 7 — Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (9/10/2023)

April 14 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/21/2023)

April 15 — Austin, TX | Moody Center (9/22/2023)

April 20 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/25/2024)

April 21 —Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/27/2024)

April 23 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/28/2024)

April 24 — Mexico City | Palacio De Los Deportes (1/30/2024)

Last Updated on December 22, 2023