In a bittersweet announcement for fans of Off-Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” the dynamic duo Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu will take their final bow on January 28. Since entering the Westside Theatre on September 26, the pair have been playing the roles of Audrey and Seymour, bringing new energy into the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical.

As Wu — known for her breakthrough role in “Crazy Rich Asians” — bids farewell to Audrey, audiences will remember her portrayal of the lovable and naive character. Her rendition of “Somewhere That’s Green” has become a standout moment of the show.

Meanwhile, Bleu’s portrayal of Seymour has been a revelation, showcasing the actor’s versatility and musical skill. From the charming “Suddenly, Seymour” duet to the heartfelt “Grow for Me,” Bleu has navigated Seymour’s transformation with precision and passion.

The current cast, featuring Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Brad Oscar as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, and a talented ensemble, has been an integral part of the show’s success.

Last Updated on December 13, 2023