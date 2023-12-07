Classic rockers: this one’s for you. Rock icons Def Leppard and Journey have teamed-up for a massive co-headlining 2024 stadium tour, bringing along Heart, Steve Miller Band, and Cheap Trick for the ride.

The 23-date run will kick-off on July 6 at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, followed by gigs in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, Phoenix, and San Diego. Along the way, they’ll appear at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Fenway Park in Boston, Houston’s Minute Maid Park, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Coors Field in Denver on September 8.

Heart, Steve Miller Band, and Cheap Trick will open the show, varying per date.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as a part of this tour,” Journey said in a statement. “No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music.”

The trek comes on the heels of Def Leppard’s 18-month tour to support their most recent Diamond Star Halos record. The pair last toured together in 2018.

“We shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history,” Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliot said in a statement. “We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves…so, wanna join us?”

A ticket presale for the tour will begin on December 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for access here. Then, a general on sale will commence on December 15. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the pair’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Journey & Def Leppard 2024 Stadium Tour

July 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium^

July 10 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

July 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*

July 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

July 18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park*

July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park*

July 25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

July 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*

July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field+

Aug. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre+

Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park+

Aug. 7 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field*

Aug. 12 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

Aug. 14 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park*

Aug. 16 – San Antonio, TX @Alamodome*

Aug. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field*

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*

Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @SoFi Stadium*

Aug. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park*

Aug. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

Sept. 4 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart

Last Updated on December 7, 2023