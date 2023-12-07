Breaking through the music scene with his recent project Submissive, singer-songwriter Destin Conrad is set to embark on his inaugural headlining tour, bringing his soulful sound and dynamic stage presence to fans across North America.
Conrad announced a 36-city tour, produced by Live Nation, to kick off on Sunday, February 4, at Come and Take It Live in Austin, TX. Other cities with scheduled stops include New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Vancouver, and Sacramento. The tour’s final performance is scheduled for April 5 in Los Angeles at Echoplex.
Fans can secure their tickets starting Tuesday, December 5, with exclusive Citi presales. Citi, the official card of the Destin Conrad 2024 tour, is offering cardmembers early access to presale tickets from 8 a.m. local time on December 5 until 10 p.m. local time on December 7. General sale will begin on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.
To purchase tickets for Dustin Conrad, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of Submissive tour dates can be found below:
DESTIN CONRAD 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sun Feb 04 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
Mon Feb 05 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ HOB
Wed Feb 07 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room @ HOB
Fri Feb 09 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
Sun Feb 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Tue Feb 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Wed Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell
Sun Feb 18 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Sun Feb 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Tue Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater
Thu Feb 22 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I
Fri Feb 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore
Sat Feb 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Mon Feb 26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Thu Feb 29 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club
Sat Mar 02 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
Sun Mar 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mon Mar 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Wed Mar 06 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
Thu Mar 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre
Sat Mar 09 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Sun Mar 10 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
Tue Mar 12 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Wed Mar 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Fri Mar 15 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
Sun Mar 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Tue Mar 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri Mar 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Sun Mar 24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Mon Mar 25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Wed Mar 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Thu Mar 28 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Sun Mar 31 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Tue Apr 02 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
Wed Apr 03 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Fri Apr 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
Last Updated on December 7, 2023
