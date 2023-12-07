Breaking through the music scene with his recent project Submissive, singer-songwriter Destin Conrad is set to embark on his inaugural headlining tour, bringing his soulful sound and dynamic stage presence to fans across North America.

Conrad announced a 36-city tour, produced by Live Nation, to kick off on Sunday, February 4, at Come and Take It Live in Austin, TX. Other cities with scheduled stops include New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Vancouver, and Sacramento. The tour’s final performance is scheduled for April 5 in Los Angeles at Echoplex.

Fans can secure their tickets starting Tuesday, December 5, with exclusive Citi presales. Citi, the official card of the Destin Conrad 2024 tour, is offering cardmembers early access to presale tickets from 8 a.m. local time on December 5 until 10 p.m. local time on December 7. General sale will begin on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

To purchase tickets for Dustin Conrad, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Submissive tour dates can be found below:

DESTIN CONRAD 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Feb 04 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Mon Feb 05 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ HOB

Wed Feb 07 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room @ HOB

Fri Feb 09 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sun Feb 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Tue Feb 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Wed Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell

Sun Feb 18 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Sun Feb 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Tue Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

Thu Feb 22 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I

Fri Feb 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore

Sat Feb 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Mon Feb 26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Feb 29 – Boston, MA – The Paradise Rock Club

Sat Mar 02 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Sun Mar 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon Mar 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 06 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Thu Mar 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Sat Mar 09 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

Tue Mar 12 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Mar 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Fri Mar 15 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Sun Mar 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Tue Mar 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Mar 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sun Mar 24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Mon Mar 25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Wed Mar 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Thu Mar 28 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Sun Mar 31 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Tue Apr 02 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

Wed Apr 03 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Fri Apr 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

Last Updated on December 7, 2023