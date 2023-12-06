Say Anything first made waves in the pop-punk and emo scene back in 2004 for their breakthrough record …Is a Real Boy. Now, the Max Bemis-led group is celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary with a cross-country trek.
The run kicks-off at Dallas’ House of Blues on April 27, followed by gigs in Columbus, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, and Kansas City. They’ll make stops along the way at The Fillmore Philadelphia, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Portland’s Revolution Hall, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre in Austin on June 28.
…Is a Real Boy garnered attention with tracks “Alive with the Glory of Love” and “Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too.” While the Warped Tour veterans consistently released albums over the years, Bemis announced their disbandment in 2018 ahead of the release of their eighth LP, Oliver Appropriate. In 2022, they reunited and are set to release a new record, dubbed …Is Committed.
Tickets head on sale Friday, December 8 at 12 p.m. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Find a full list of Say Anything’s upcoming tour dates below:
Say Anything | …Is a Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour Dates 2024
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/07 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
05/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
05/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/18 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
06/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
Last Updated on December 6, 2023
