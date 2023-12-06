Say Anything first made waves in the pop-punk and emo scene back in 2004 for their breakthrough record …Is a Real Boy. Now, the Max Bemis-led group is celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary with a cross-country trek.

The run kicks-off at Dallas’ House of Blues on April 27, followed by gigs in Columbus, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, and Kansas City. They’ll make stops along the way at The Fillmore Philadelphia, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Portland’s Revolution Hall, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre in Austin on June 28.

…Is a Real Boy garnered attention with tracks “Alive with the Glory of Love” and “Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too.” While the Warped Tour veterans consistently released albums over the years, Bemis announced their disbandment in 2018 ahead of the release of their eighth LP, Oliver Appropriate. In 2022, they reunited and are set to release a new record, dubbed …Is Committed.

Tickets head on sale Friday, December 8 at 12 p.m.

Find a full list of Say Anything’s upcoming tour dates below:

Say Anything | …Is a Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour Dates 2024

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

05/11 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

05/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/18 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

06/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

Last Updated on December 6, 2023