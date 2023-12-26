The Westside Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors” is set to welcome the duo of Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss as its new Audrey and Seymour. The pair will step into the iconic roles on January 30, 2024, succeeding the talented Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu, who are set to say goodbye to the long-running revival on January 28.

The producers of “Little Shop of Horrors” expressed their excitement about the ongoing success of the show’s casting, emphasizing the appeal of Howard Ashman’s and Alan Menken’s masterpiece.

“The casting of this show has become one of the greatest joys of our lives,” the pair said in a statement. “The fact that in year five, we continue to attract talent like Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss is a testament to Little Shop of Horrors being one of the finest achievements in musical theater.”

Criss, known for his breakthrough role in the musical television series “Glee,” expressed his joy at finally persuading Wood to step onto the Broadway stage. He affectionately referred to her as a “wonderful person in my life and such a Broadway baby.” Wood, a three-time Golden Globe nominee and three-time Emmy nominee, is making her New York stage debut with this production — despite having showcased her singing talents on-screen in films such as “Across the Universe” and “Frozen 2.”

The current cast of “Little Shop of Horrors” boasts a lineup of exceptional talent, including Tony nominees Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Brad Oscar as Mr. Mushnik. The revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre on October 17, 2019, has seen a rotating cast of Seymour and Audrey, featuring notable names such as Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Jeremy Jordan, and Lena Hall.

For tickets to watch Wood and Criss take on their new roles, visit the “Little Shop of Horrors” official website. Fans can also head to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 26, 2023