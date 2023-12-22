Fey, the iconic Mexican pop sensation, is set to embark on the “Fey USA Tour 2024,” making her return to U.S. cities after a decade-long hiatus. The Latin Grammy Award-nominated artist is celebrated for her multifaceted talents as a singer, songwriter, dancer, director, producer, and designer.

The tour is set to take audiences on a journey through Fey’s 29-year career – featuring a mix of her classic hits such as “Azúcar Amargo,” “Media Naranja,” and “La Fuerza del Destino.”

The 10-city run will kick-off on March 2 at the Besame Mucho Festival in Austin. From there, it is set to make stops in places such as McAllen, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and El Cajon before ending on August 3 at the San Jose Civic.

Fey has sold over 20 million records and has a collection of over 35 gold, platinum, and diamond albums. She also holds the record for consecutive sold-out concerts at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico. To secure tickets to see “Fey USA,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Fey USA Tour 2024 dates can be found below:

Fey USA Tour 2024

Sat Mar 02 – Austin, TX | Circuit of the Americas – Besame Mucho

Sat Mar 16 – McAllen, TX | McAllen Performing Arts Center

Sun Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theater

Thu Mar 21 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX | House of Blues

Sat Mar 30 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Sun Mar 31– Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

Thu Aug 01 – El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

Sat Aug 03 – San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic

Last Updated on December 22, 2023