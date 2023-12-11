Actor Joe Locke is set to make his first appearance on the Broadway stage in the Tony-Award-nominated revival of “Sweeney Todd” on January 31 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Locke is succeeding Daniel Marconi, who will conclude his run in the production on January 28.

Locke, best known for his role as Charlie Spring in the acclaimed Netflix series “Heartstopper,” will step into the shoes of Tobias Ragg, a pivotal character in the dark and dramatic performance.

Locke’s arrival in “Sweeney Todd” coincides with other notable cast changes in production. On February 9, Aaron Tveit will assume the title role, taking over from Josh Groban, while Sutton Foster will step into the shoes of Mrs. Lovett, previously played by Annaleigh Ashford.

Under the direction of Thomas Kail, with choreography by Steven Hoggett and musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire, the production has been a standout since it began previews on February 26, 2023, officially opening on March 26, 2023. The play also boasts Hugh Wheeler’s book, Stephen Sondheim’s score and the original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

Last Updated on December 11, 2023