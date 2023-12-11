The Foo Fighters’ highly-anticipated “Nothing or Everything At All” 2024 stadium tour will now include three additional stops.

The trek will now kick-off on May 1 at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, followed by an appearance at Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. Then, the “Everlong” group will appear at two newly-announced gigs: Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park and the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. From there, they’ll play their previously-announced run of shows, including Boston’s Fenway Park, a two-night gig at New York City’s Citi Field, and a pair of concerts at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on August 18.

Special guests Nova Twins will open the show at the new gigs in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Dallas, while The Pretenders and The Hives will offer alternating support throughout the remainder of the trek.

Along with Shaky Knees, Foo Fighters can also be found headlining Welcome to Rockville in May, as well as Hellfest in June.

This is the band’s first large-scale outing since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring. It also follows the release of their 2023 record Here We Are, which is self-described as the “brutally honest and emotionally raw response” to the events over the past year.

Frontman Dave Grohl made headlines over the weekend while on tour in Australia; the singer volunteered with The Big Umbrella foundation in Melbourne on Friday and handed-out meals to people in need.

“It will be a day ‘our friends on the streets’ will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need,” the non-profit shared in an Instagram post. “No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience.”

See the Foo Fighters’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Foo Fighters | “Nothing or Everything At All” U.S. Tour 2024

05/01 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

05/09 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

07/17 New York, NY – Citi Field

07/19 New York, NY – Citi Field

07/21 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

07/23 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

07/25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

07/28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

08/03 Denver, CO – Empower Field

08/07 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

08/09 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08/11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

08/16 Portland, OR – Providence Park

08/18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

