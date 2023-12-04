The iconic glam-rockers of KISS may not be touring in-person anymore, but fans will still be able to “Rock and Roll All Nite” with the band’s new digital avatars, making them immortal.

KISS’ Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer officially said goodbye to fans on the final stop of their “End of the Road” farewell tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, but before closing the show, the group passed on their musical batons to the new KISS members: their holographic avatars. The avatars, brought to life by the Swedish entertainment company Pophouse Entertainment, rounded-out the show with “God Gave Rock and Roll To You.”

Today, A New Era Begins. #KISSARMY, the end is only the beginning! KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever. #KISSNEWERA WATCH NOW https://t.co/Khudwx7cud pic.twitter.com/2jz7OOmKTj — KISS (@kiss) December 3, 2023

PopHouse Entertainment Group, known for bringing to life the highly-acclaimed ABBA Voyage show, created the KISS members using performance-capture technology, which was formed by the band members’ face and body performances. The avatars will allow the rockers to transform into various digital versions of themselves, including superheroes.

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough,” Stanley told Digital Music News. “The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized. I mean, we’ve spent 50 years building it to this point.”

Simmons echoed similar sentiments, noting to the publication that “we can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before.”

While holograms aren’t new to the industry — as shows have successfully launched with tours for Buddy Holly and Roy Oribson, Whitney Houston, and Tupac — they’re beginning to become a new staple in the industry. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones recently spoke out about hologram shows on Apple Music 1, noting that whether he likes it or not, a hologram show of the Stones is inevitable.

Last Updated on December 4, 2023