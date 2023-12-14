Super Bowl LXI won’t take place for three more years, but On Location is already gearing-up for game day with Priority Access deposits.

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is set to host the Super Bowl in 2027, marking the ninth Super Bowl in Los Angeles County. It is also the second time the stadium will host the event, following 2022’s Super Bowl LVI.

On Location, the hospitality partner of the NFL, launched a deposit program for fans to securely access hospitality packages before they’re available to the general public. The fully-refundable deposits allow VIP access to “the best seats,” pregame parties, hotel accommodations, and more, “ensuring that you’re at the forefront of Super Bowl excitement.” Additionally, Rams Suite Owners and Stadium Suite License holders will have priority access to Super Bowl packages.

“While the game isn’t until 2027, Super Bowl ticket packages have sold out to deposit holders prior to public onsales in the past,” On Location said in a press release. “A fully refundable, time-stamped Priority Access deposit assures fans their choice of tickets and bespoke experiences for the big game.”

Super Bowl Priority Access packages are also available for upcoming Super Bowl games including Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome in 2025 and Super Bowl LX in 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. Fans can stay up-to-date on Super Bowl 2027 and sign-up to reserve early access here.

Last Updated on December 14, 2023