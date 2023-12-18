Max Wolf Friedlich’s psychological thriller “JOB” is set to make its return to the Off-Broadway stage for an encore performance from January 19 to March 3, 2024 under the direction of Michael Herwitz. The play originally premiered at SoHo Playhouse in September.

Lemmon portrays Jane, an employee at a major tech company pushed into the limelight after an incident goes viral. After being placed on leave and facing the realities of public scrutiny, Jane seeks solace and salvation from a crisis therapist named Loyd, played by Peter Friedman.

The creative team behind “JOB” includes Scott Penner handling scenic design, Michelle Li on costume duties, Mextly Couzin illuminating the stage with expert lighting design, and Jessie Char and Maxwell Neely-Cohen delivering soundscape.

The Connelly Theater will host the production, featuring the dynamic duo of Tony nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon reprising their roles. The show includes producers and co-producers Hannah Getts, Alex Levy, Craig Balsam, Cason Crane and Fran McGill, Duncan and Chauviere, James Alefantis, Danielle Perelman, and Russell Kahn.

