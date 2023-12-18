Inter Miami CF is heading overseas for its debut international tour next month.

For the first time since Messi’s arrival, the team will embark on a tour, kicking-off with a round of matches versus the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on January 29 and February 1, respectively, at the 26,000-seat Kingdom Arena. During the match against Al Nassr FC, Messi will face longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

From there, Inter Miami will head to Hong Kong to take-on a team of players hand-picked as the best from the city’s second-tier soccer league at the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium on February 4.

“We’re very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time,” Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner said in a statement. “From the very beginning we set out to be a global club at Inter Miami. This is a wonderful opportunity to do just that; we hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share our passion for fútbol.”

While these are the only games announced at this time, the team plans to reveal more international matches soon. These also mark the first games overseas since Inter Miami’s two-game post-season tour in China was cancelled last month. The tour promoter pulled the plug due to “unforeseen circumstances in China” following the death of Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Inter Miami’s fanbase — and subsequent ticket sales — have risen dramatically over the past season since Messi joined the team. Season ticket prices for next season jumped drastically, yet despite the price increase, the organization revealed that season tickets had sold out. The team is expected to break a revenue record for the 2024 season, surpassing $120 million.

Ticket Club offers tickets with no service fees for members, and TicketNews readers can grab a free 1-year trial membership by using the code TICKETNEWS here. Fans can also score all-in priced Inter Miami CF tickets via MEGASeats or StubHub.

Last Updated on December 18, 2023